District of Summerland hosting open house for budget talks

The District is inviting all residents to attend the 2023 Budget Open House on Thursday, February 2 at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room (8820 Jubilee Road East). Doors will be open from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a presentation at 6:30pm.

Come see how hot topics such as roads, parks, recreation and more, have shaped the proposed 3.76% tax rate increase. Of this increase, 2.12% is directly related to the publicly approved borrowing for the repaving of Giants Head Road, meaning the operational increase portion to manage 2023 pressures is 1.64%. The estimated annual tax increase to the average home is $65.62.

“We know that it’s a tough year for residents given inflationary impacts on household budgets, so Council has worked hard to keep the tax rates as low as possible, focusing on cost savings, operational efficiencies, and other revenue generation options to help keep the tax rate increase as low as possible,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

Information booths will be setup with staff available to answer questions throughout the event. Light refreshments will also be provided. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our first in-person budget open house since 2020!