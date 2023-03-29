District of Summerland joins Penticton and area business leaders: sponsor Pow Wow Between the Lakes

The pow wow is now three months away and the Four Seasons Cultural Society is approaching their sponsorship goal thanks to a $20,000 contribution from the District of Summerland, making the community a major sponsor for the event along with the City of Penticton who is providing the venue.

“The District of Summerland is proud to support this important event, hosted by members of the Penticton Indian Band, our closest neighbour. Meaningful collaboration to support truth and reconciliation is one of Council’s key priorities, and the 2023 theme of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes is 'Healing the Nation through Reconciliation'. I know this year’s event will be a huge success and it is our privilege to be a major sponsor.”

Since it was announced that the pow wow would be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 23-25, Penticton and area business leaders have stepped up to support the event that aims to bring together the eight bands of the Syilx Okanagan Nation to celebrate indigenous culture and advance reconciliation. Total Restoration and TD Bank Group have each committed $5,000 to the historic event and Penticton Kia, Penticton Nissan, Penticton Honda, Grizzly Excavating, Cascades Casino, Westhills Aggregates, Gorman Bros. Lumber, Wild Mountain, MLA Dan Ashton and Travel Penticton have also committed funds up to $3,000.

“It has been so rewarding for the society to see the generous support for this event,” says Haley Regan, the Society’s Head of Volunteers and the next Executive Director. “Hosting the pow wow for the first time since the pandemic and at an exciting new location is daunting but we are encouraged by the support from the District of Summerland and Penticton and area businesses including Total Restoration, TD and others.”

Event organizers have received commitments that amount to about half of the $85,000 needed to host the event. Regan says it is not too late to contribute, interested sponsors are invited to contact fourseasonsculturalsociety@gmail.com. Additionally, the non-profit society is hosting a Pow Wow Night for committed or interested sponsors at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall on April 12 beginning at 6 pm. It will be an opportunity for attendees to learn more about pow wow dancing and making regalia and jewelry.

More information about the pow wow can be found at www.penticton.ca/pow-wow.