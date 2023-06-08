District of Summerland joins province, issues fire ban

Effective at noon (12pm) on Thursday June 8, 2023 and until further notice, campfires are prohibited within the District of Summerland.

This campfire ban is in effect to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused fires. Due to extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high-extreme fire danger rating, the campfire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

This ban does not restrict fires in stoves, barbeques or portable campfire rings utilizing gas, propane, or briquettes.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket up to $2,000. In addition, if the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be responsible for all firefighting and associated costs.

The Summerland Fire Department thanks the public for their co-operation in complying with the ban.

Additional information on the ban can be found here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/fire-bans-andrestrictions/

kamloops-fire-centre-bans