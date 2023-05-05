District of Summerland Makes Progress on Dog Parks

Summerland – The District of Summerland continues to explore opportunities for community dog parks as recommended by the 2018 Parks & Recreation Master Plan and Council’s published Strategic Priorities (2022-2026).

In the Fall of 2021, the District installed a small temporary dog park at Dale Meadows Sports Complex. After a successful trail period, Council approved funding to install permanent fencing at this location in the 2023 budget. It is anticipated this fencing will be installed in mid-June, which will take approximate 4 weeks to allow for sod rehabilitation and construction. Based on resident feedback, the footprint for the new site will also be increased to approximately 0.35 acres.

Council also approved the installation of a large 1-acre temporary dog park in the northern half of Peach Orchard Beach Park for a trial period. Temporary fencing has arrived on site and will be set up in early May. The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the temporary dog park by emailing recreation@summerland.ca. Similar to the roll out of the initial dog park at Dale Meadows, this information will be collated throughout the trial period with a more detailed evaluation this Fall.

In 2022, Council addressed the community concern that dogs were not permitted in municipal parks by updating the Parks Regulation Bylaw to improve access for dogs. The updated Bylaw now permits dogs in parks under the following terms except on sports fields, sport courts, skateparks and beaches, or near playgrounds and spray parks:

• Dogs are permitted on-leash year-round at Memorial Park, Dale Meadows Park, Living Memorial Park, Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Giant’s Head Park, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain, and Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

• Dogs are permitted off-leash during the off-season (October 1 – May 1) at Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Conkle Mountain Park, Cartwright Mountain, and Summerland Rodeo Grounds (except around equestrian events and activities).

• Dogs are permitted off-leash year-round only at designated District off-leash dog parks.

The District of Summerland recognizes the importance of improving opportunities for dogs in our community for residents as well as for visitors to Summerland.

