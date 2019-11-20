District Wine Village unveiled for South Okanagan

The District Wine Village is set to be the gem of the Okanagan Wine Region. It's planned to be a world class wine, food and entertainment Mecca. The first of its kind in Canada.

It will house small-batch wine, beer, cider and spirit producers. Marketing Manager Michael Daley says it's fantastic for the entire Okanagan.

"With almost three-hundred wineries now in the Okanagan and all the breweries, cideries and distilleries that have come on line in last few years, it's another drawing card to the Okanagan," he says. "We're hoping to attract tourists not just from B-C but across Canada and the United States. We're very excited about this opportunity."

The Village will be located between Okanagan Falls and Oliver, just off Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake.

The first phase of our construction is sixteen buildings that will include a liquor primary licence, with an entertainment centre that will house six-hundred people, as well as a culinary experience centre. It's going to be a new gateway to the South Okanagan."

The District Wine Village is set to fully open by March, 2021.