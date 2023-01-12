Diving back in! New diving board installed at Vernon Aquatic Centre
Greater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce a new diving board has been installed at the Vernon Aquatic Centre and will be ready for the public to use later today (Wednesday).
The previous board was removed from the pool deck at the end of November out of an abundance of caution when a deficiency was identified during a regular inspection. City staff quickly placed an order a replacement board, which was received this week and installed.
“The diving board has always been a favourite amenity for many of our pool users so we are very happy to have it back in service,” said Gary Lefebvre, Manager, Aquatics.
For information on public swim times and aquatic programming and classes, please visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.
-
Motionball and Big White Ski Resort to host Winter Games in support of Special OlympicsMotionball Kelowna, which is known for its popular Marathon of Sport event, is expanding to offer a local Winter Games, thanks to their new partnership with Big White Ski Resort.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP sayKelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
Okanagan College hit by cyber security attack: online services affectedOn Wednesday morning (January 11, 2023) Okanagan College President Neil Fassina sent a notice to students and staff about a cyber security issue effecting the college's online services.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportThis week began with a significant announcement from the Trudeau Liberal Government that $19 billion will be spent to acquire 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, in a deal that will require a further $70 billion in related maintenance costs over the lifetime of the aircraft.
-
Warriors adding more depth to the blueline before trade deadlineThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Landen Hilditch (’05) from the Surrey Eagles in exchange for future considerations.
-
Timeline for Lakeview “Peanut” Pool revitalization project updatedWork continues on the revitalization of the Lakeview “Peanut” Wading Pool in the East Hill area of the city.
-
"Significant rock fall" closes Garnett Family Park until further notice: RDOSA geotechnical assessment is underway at Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls in Electoral Area “D”.
-
Police confirm missing 39-year-old woman located safeCrystal Swetz-Wallace has been located by police and is safe and well.
-
Rockets blanked on home ice by Cougars: more roster moves made before trade deadlineThe Prince George Cougars blanked the Kelowna Rockets 3-0 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.