iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Diving back in! New diving board installed at Vernon Aquatic Centre


diving board_1 (wings)

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce a new diving board has been installed at the Vernon Aquatic Centre and will be ready for the public to use later today (Wednesday).

The previous board was removed from the pool deck at the end of November out of an abundance of caution when a deficiency was identified during a regular inspection. City staff quickly placed an order a replacement board, which was received this week and installed.

“The diving board has always been a favourite amenity for many of our pool users so we are very happy to have it back in service,” said Gary Lefebvre, Manager, Aquatics.

For information on public swim times and aquatic programming and classes, please visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175