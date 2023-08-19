Do Not Consume Water Order: Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems, stage 4 restrictions

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary Do Not Consume Water Order, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area except for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System that will remain on a Boil Water Notice.

The Do Not Consume Order is being put in place out of an abundance of caution and due to the significance of the McDougall Creek Wildfire in that area.

The previously issued Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates Water System has been upgraded to a Do Not Consume Order. The Sunnyside/Pritchard System remains on a Boil Water Notice until further notice.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Do Not Consume Water Order, everyone in the service area must seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Do Not Consume Water Order. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

All residents advised to reduce water consumption

The City of West Kelowna has initiated Stage 4 water regulations for utility customers to help reduce demand and protect available water supply until further notice.

Out of an abundance of caution, all residents are strongly advised to reduce water consumption as much as possible. Under Stage 4, no outdoor watering is permitted at any time. Agriculture users are strongly encouraged to reduce water consumption.

For more information on water regulation stages and tips for conserving water, visit westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Do Not Consume Water Order. To receive news, alerts, and updates, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.