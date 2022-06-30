Do not leave your pets in the car: Penticton RCMP

This time of year, the SPCA along with Police and Fire Departments receive numerous emergency calls reporting animals left unattended in hot cars. It’s often for well-meaning pet owners who think it’s safe to leave their pet inside their cars for a short while to run errands. Given the extreme heat the South Okanagan often experiences, pets may suffer from heatstroke and become very ill.

“Our Frontline officers are often stretched thin responding to, and investigating serious incidents, and may not be able to attend to these “hot dog” reports as quickly as required,” says Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy.

Even though officers would like to assist as quickly as possible, it may not always be possible to do so. Within a few minutes, the temperature inside a parked car can reach dangerous levels, and lead to irrevocable damage to their health.

“If you think you’ll have to be in and out of your vehicle often, your dog may feel much better staying home with water and shade,” explains Cst. Grandy.

For more information, visit the BC SPCA website: https://spca.bc.ca/news/summer-pet-safety/