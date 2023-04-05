Do or die for the Rockets after game 3 loss to Thunderbirds

Much like the previous two games in their best-of-seven series with the Kelowna Rockets, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds were able to pull away in the third period of their first-round series.

Tied at one through forty minutes of play, Jordan Gustafson (1) in his first game of the playoffs beat Jari Kykkanen glove side with the eventual game-winner 11:07 into the third period. Seattle quickly added another goal 1:58 later, then secured their victory with a short-handed empty net goal.

“Our group has played two very solid periods in all three games,” said head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame interview.

“Come the third period, I wouldn’t say game’s one and two, but tonight in particular decisions that we made especially at the blueline played into us not being able to generate much. In the third, we got loose and overconfident and strayed away from our game plan, next thing you know the league leader in third-period goals strike.”

Jari Kykkanen made his third consecutive start for the Rockets, turning aside 32 of the 39 shots he faced.

GAME SUMMARY

Andrew Cristall (1) broke the scoreless tie 15:40 into the second period after he pick the puck off of Jeremy Hanzel’s stick and beat Thomas Milic.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther (4) let a shot go in close from the right faceoff circle to tie the game 3:31 into the third period. At 11:07, Jordan Gustafson (1) grabbed the T-Birds their first lead of the game with Lucas Ciona (2) adding an insurance marker 1:58 later. In the final minute of the game Kyle Crnkovic (1) tallied an empty net goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Seattle outshot Kelowna 33-25

Dylan Guenther was the first star, Andrew Cristall was the second and Jared Davidson was the third star of the night

The Rockets were 0/3 on the power play, while the Thunderbirds were 0/2

Seattle now holds a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Rockets must win on Wednesday

UP NEXT

Kelowna will host game four at Prospera Place on Wednesday (tonight) at 7:05 pm