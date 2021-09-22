Do you have a legal will?

Do you have a will?

Only about half of British Columbian adults have a legal one.

October 3rd to the 9th is “Make a Will Week”, which encourages the many British Columbians who don’t have a current Will to prepare one.

“Anyone who has real estate or children should have a Will,” said David Watts, a Notary in Vancouver. “Not having a Will could leave children vulnerable to outside decision-makers and family conflict if something happens to the parents.”

“We know people care deeply about the wellbeing of their family, and so we urge British Columbians to get a Will drawn up by a trusted professional,” said Kristy Martin, a Notary in Langford (Greater Victoria). “Don’t wait until a crisis hits because it can be too late.”