Do you know David?

Kelowna RCMP is hoping to return some found property to its rightful owner.

On August 26, 2021 Kelowna RCMP officers located an old leather briefcase that appeared to have been abandoned in the Rutland area.

The contents of the briefcase appear to be sentimental in nature, and we believe someone must be missing them, says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. Several items have the name David Hammond on them but, so far, we have not been able to locate anyone by that name.

If you are the rightful owner of our found briefcase and its contents, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.