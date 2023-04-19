iHeartRadio

13°C
Do you recognize this person?: RCMP ask for help to identify theft suspect in Vernon


93406_Screenshot_20230412-172417 (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft.

On Tuesday, April 11th, at 12:30 a.m., two males entered an unlocked shed on the property 2600-block of 41st Street in Vernon and made off with a chainsaw, two generators, a bike, and a pressure washer. The theft was captured on video and police are releasing a still image of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information that might assist in identifying the person in the photo, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Cst Albrecht at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

12
