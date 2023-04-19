Do you recognize this person?: RCMP ask for help to identify theft suspect in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft.
On Tuesday, April 11th, at 12:30 a.m., two males entered an unlocked shed on the property 2600-block of 41st Street in Vernon and made off with a chainsaw, two generators, a bike, and a pressure washer. The theft was captured on video and police are releasing a still image of one of the suspects.
Anyone with information that might assist in identifying the person in the photo, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Cst Albrecht at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.
-
Province takes action to protect supply of diabetes drug in B.C.Province wants to ensure no shortage of Ozempic.
-
Cristall named to Team Canada U18 leadership groupCanada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportFlying frustrations.
-
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteUnemployment in the Caribou and Prince George.
-
Traffic signal testing to begin next week in VernonThe City would like to advise motorists that traffic signal testing will be taking place across Vernon starting Monday, April 24.
-
City of Penticton approves budget focused on safety and sustainabilityCouncil has approved the five-year financial plan that will see a focus on safety and sustainability and endorsed the proposed tax rate bylaw.
-
City of Vernon says crews working on the BX Creek sediment pondThe public is being advised of the temporary closure of BX Dog Park this week while crews begin hydroseeding the area around the new BX Creek sediment pond.
-
City of Kelowna Council highlights for April 17Here are some of the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 17, 2023.
-
City of Vernon seeks Public input for Parks and Recreation Services Fees AssessmentThe City of Vernon Parks Department and Greater Vernon Recreation Services are seeking public input to assist in assessing appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage, as well as identify a clear, consistent, and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving forward.