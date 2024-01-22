Do you recognize this suspect?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reaching out to the public for help with identifying a suspect in an attempted break and enter.

On Sunday, January 7th, 2024, around 5 a.m., police received a report of an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100-block of 31st Street in Vernon. Police were called by a property rep who had responded to a glass break alarm at the business.

The incident was captured on CCTV from the location. At approximately 4:45 a.m., two people were seen on the video looking through the windows of the building. Shortly after, one of the suspects smashed one of the windows while the other kept watch. The two suspects did not gain entry and nothing was stolen. Police are releasing pictures of one of the suspects captured from the video.

We’re releasing these images hoping someone will recognize this person and help us advance our investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about the incident, please contact Constable Sean Mikolajewski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.