Does This Autographed Jersey Belong to You

The Kelowna RCMP is attempting to identify the rightful owner of autographed memorabilia that has been recovered.

On March 6, 2021, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in which property had been left inside a storage locker in the 2000-block area of Enterprise Way. Inside the locker the items included the following:

18 x 24 shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey

20 x 20 shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket

12 x 16 framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins

“We believe these items may have been stolen during a break and enter to a home, restaurant, or sports bar,” states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward”.

If you have information about these items or you are the rightful owner, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2021-12575. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net