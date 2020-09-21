iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Dog allegedly stolen from backyard

stolendog

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an allegedly stolen dog.

On September 18th, 2020, just after 2:00 p.m. a local resident returned to her home in the 1900-block of Burtch Road to discover her puppy was gone from her backyard.

“The puppy had been tied onto a dog run in the yard,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone.”

The puppy is described a:

  •          11 weeks-old
  •          Approximately 20 lbs
  •          boxer/mastiff cross
  •          Fawn coloured with a black nose
  •          Long tail
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175