Dog allegedly stolen from backyard

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an allegedly stolen dog.

On September 18th, 2020, just after 2:00 p.m. a local resident returned to her home in the 1900-block of Burtch Road to discover her puppy was gone from her backyard.

“The puppy had been tied onto a dog run in the yard,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone.”

The puppy is described a: