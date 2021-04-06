Dog Allegedly Stolen Outside Kelowna Restaurant

Kelowna RCMP asking for the public's help in locating an allegedly stolen dog.

Shayla, an 8-pound, black and grey Havanese was taken April 3, 2021 around 7PM from outside a restaurant on Banks Road.

The owner tied the dog to a tree outside the business while picking up food. When he came back outside, the dog was gone.

Witnesses report two yet to be identified women in a black passenger car stopped and may have taken the pup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.