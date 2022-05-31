Dog recovering after being shot

The road to recovery will be a long one for a dog from Beaverdall that was shot.

It was found abandoned with serious wounds.

AM 1150 News spoke to Sean Hogan, the manager of the Kelowna BC SPCA.

"When she arrived at the shelter Rose’s wounds were severe, infected, becoming necrotic, and she could barely eat or drink,” says Hogan. “We immediately got her to an emergency veterinary hospital where they made her more comfortable and began attending to her wounds. While they were attending to the wounds they discovered buckshot scattered in them and determined that she had been shot.”

Hogan says the dog required multiple surgeries to save her, including wounds to her face and neck.

The dog should make a full recovery.