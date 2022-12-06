Dogs allegedly poisoned with anti freeze in Lake Country leads RCMP to investigate

On December 2, 2022 Lake Country RCMP received a report that two dogs were poisoned the night before in the 10,000 block of Beacon Hill Drive in Lake Country.

The owner awoke at 4:00 a.m. to find her two dogs sick and foaming at the mouth. She took them to a local veterinarian and it was later confirmed they had been poisoned with antifreeze. The dog’s owner located a tray in her backyard with cut sausages and hamburger covered in liquid. She put the meat in her freezer but by the next morning the liquid was still not frozen, leading her to believe the meat had been soaked in antifreeze.

The dog’s owner told police that no one has expressed any displeasure with her dogs and that they are well behaved, quiet and do not bark.

“Her dogs are back home and doing well which we are very grateful for,” said Cst Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

The RCMP will continue to investigate this completely unnecessary and extremely cruel crime. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at (250) 766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference the file number 2022-74588.