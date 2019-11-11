Don Cherry fired for remarks about immigrants

Hockey icon Don Cherry has been fired from his job as co-host on Coach's Corner.

He was let go for calling immigrants ``you people'' in a rant on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. He accused new immigrants are not honouring Canada's fallen soldiers.



Rogers Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said in a statement that after discussions with Cherry ``it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down.''

The 85-year-old Cherry called also said ``you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey.''

He added didn't see immigrants wearing poppies to honour the country's fallen on Remembrance Day.

Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of ``Hockey Night in Canada'' for decades.