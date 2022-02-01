Don't be alarmed if you see smoke billowing into the air near Vernon today.

The BC Wildfire Service is supporting other agencies in burning one pile of wood debris at the ministry’s Bailey Road Seed Orchard.

Smoke from this burn pile will be visible from the City of Vernon, travellers on Highway 97 and surrounding areas.

Removal of this debris pile will help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires and reduce accumulation of forest fuels in the interface zone.