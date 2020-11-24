Don't Be Alarmed - BC Testing Alert Ready System Tomorrow

BC will be testing its Alert Ready system tomorrow.

The wireless alerting system will be tested at 1:55PM Wednesday.

This testing is designed to assess the system's readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices.

The test message will read: "This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required."

To receive alerts, mobile phones must be connected to a cellular network, be alert compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software. Alerts will be broadcast automatically at no cost to the user.