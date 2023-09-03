Don't expect any more evacuation orders to be rescinded this weekend

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre does not expect to rescind any additional Evacuation Orders or Alerts for the remainder of the weekend.

Crews will remain hard at work throughout the weekend removing hazards and restoring infrastructure including water and power so that properties are safe to return to. However, this work is expected to take until early to mid-week.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire remains classified as Out of Control by BC Wildfire and is estimated at 13,712 hectares. For updates, please visit the incident link here.

Returning residents to their homes safely, and as quickly as possible, remains a top priority. The areas where Evacuation Orders remain are those hardest hit by the fire and require more work before they are safe for residents to return. While crews are making good progress, they are dealing with challenging terrain that makes restoration more complicated. These areas may have active firefighting underway or ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees and/or debris.

Visit cordemergency.ca to stay up to date on the status of Evacuation Orders and Alerts, and to subscribe to e-updates. For more information, call the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

As firefighting continues, residents should expect to see smoke, flames, fire activity and regular movement of fire equipment through neighbourhoods adjacent to Evacuation Alert and Order areas. If residents notice hot spots within their areas, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.Residents who see fire activity outside expected areas should call *5555 to report a wildfire and 911 to report a fire within city limits.

For their own safety and that of fire crews, the public must not enter areas under Evacuation Order. The Emergency Operations Centre is not permitting access by air, land, or water. Boaters should avoid the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to make way for emergency response including BC Wildfire aircraft.

