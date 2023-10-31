Don't leave a running vehicle unattended

With temperatures dropping and more drivers warming their vehicles before they hit the road, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding the public of the risk of leaving an idling vehicle unattended.

On Monday, October 30th, 2023, around 8 a.m., police received a report of a pickup truck being stolen from outside a residence on Brickyard Road in Enderby. The owner had left the vehicle running to warm up, unattended, with the keys in it when it was stolen.

Never leave a vehicle with the keys in it unattended, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Thefts of vehicles and thefts from vehicles are predominately crimes of opportunity and it only takes a second for a thief to jump in and drive away. If you’re going to warm your vehicle, stay in it or use a remote starter with an immobilizer.