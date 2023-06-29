Don't leave your pets in a hot vehicle!: RCMP respond to unresponsive dog

On Monday June 26, 2023 just after 5:00 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a dog inside a hot vehicle that was parked roadside in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive in Kelowna. Witnesses stated the dog had been in the car since 3:30 p.m.

A RCMP officer arrived on scene and confirmed that dog was unresponsive. The officer determined that it would be unreasonable to delay getting the dog out of the vehicle as the ambient temperature outside was 30 degrees Celsius and over 40 degrees inside. He decided to breach the driver side window and roused the dog with water.

The dog’s owner and BCSPCA officers arrived on scene shortly after with the owner issued a $100 fine for endangering an animal.

“This is a reminder that pets can not handle the summer heat and are at risk when inside a hot car. The RCMP will make it a priority to respond as quickly as possible, but would rather see the problem addressed though prevention before an animal is put into a potentially fatal situation”, says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The temperature in a parked car, even in the shade with windows partly open, can rapidly reach a level that will seriously harm or even kill a pet.

What to do if you see a dog in distress in a parked vehicle:

• Note the license plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately;

• Call to report the hot dog in car situation if no owner is found or when animal is suffering symptoms of heatstroke. During daytime, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., call the Kelowna SPCA at 250-861-7722 and in an emergency, call 9-1-1 for RCMP attendance. The Kelowna SPCA will troubleshoot with RCMP and RDCO Animal Control to assist when pets are in a hot car and are at risk of heatstroke. Please note: It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves; Only RCMP and Special Provincial Constables of the BC SPCA can lawfully enter a vehicle. SPCA branch staff and volunteers cannot enter vehicles.

Keep emergency supplies - bottled water, a small bowl, a towel that can be soaked in water- in your car so that you help hydrate an animal (if a window has been left open) while you wait for emergency response; a battery-powered fan from a dollar store also can be handy to circulate air.

Be an advocate! Help spread the word that pets and hot vehicles are a fatal mix. Members of the public can visit the BC SPCA Kelowna branch daily from 12:00 p.m. -4:30 p.m. for a #HotPetsNotCool decal for a vehicle or visit spca.bc.ca/hotpets for more information.