Don't obey water use warnings, be prepared for a fine

The City of Kelowna is getting tough on those who are not adhering to 'Stage One' water restrictions.

Homeowners who have been warned to cut back on water usage will now be fined if they bend the rules.

Starting this weekend, irrigation found running outside of scheduled days will result in a 50 dollar fine.

Stage One restrictions have been in place since July 9th.

Drought conditions in the Central Okanagan remain very high.