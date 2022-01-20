Don't stop on Coq

Stopping to take photos on the Coquihalla Highway is a bad idea.

In a post on social media, the Transportation Ministry says it has received reports of people stopping “in unsafe ways” to take pictures.

A roughly 130-kilometre stretch of the multi-lane, high-speed link between the Lower Mainland and the Interior was ripped up by floods or slides that also collapsed or washed out seven bridges during a series of powerful rainstorms.

After reopening to all traffic Wednesday, the ministry says it quickly received reports of two unprepared drivers running out of gas while many more were stopping to take photos of the flood damage.

The Facebook post says the extent of the devastation and scope of the ongoing repairs are remarkable, but stopping on the narrower road or unfinished shoulders is extremely dangerous.