Don't take off those winter tires just yet
If you are headed over the Okanagan Connector or the Coquihalla Highway - take heed.
Environment Canada says you could see snow at higher elevations.
A trough of low pressure is moving through BC tonight and early Friday morning.
Snow can be expected along the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.
