Don't take off those winter tires just yet

dreamstime_l_113868236

Don't take off those winter tires just yet.

If you are headed over the Okanagan Connector or the Coquihalla Highway - take heed.  

Environment Canada says you could see snow at higher elevations. 

A trough of low pressure is moving through BC tonight and early Friday morning.

Snow can be expected along the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

