iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Donate to the Have a Heart Radiothon today


SOUTH OK - Radiothon 2023 - Have a Heart logo

Pure Country 105.7 is proud to once again partner with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for the 20th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon!
 
Join us on Thursday, May 11th as we raise funds for the Women's and Children's Health Services Unit. 
 
This year, your generous donations will be used to purchase a fetal health surveillance monitor and one infant care panda warmer. 

These units enable healthcare professionals to “listen” to a baby's heart rate and observe newborns after delivery while helping to keep moms connected to their babies.

Make a donation on Thursday,
May 11th from 6am to 6pm
 

CALL: 250-558-1362 to speak with an operator

IN PERSON: join us at Village Green Shopping Centre

DONATE ONLINE: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon

SOCIAL MEDIA: follow us on Facebook or Instagram to spread awareness. 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175