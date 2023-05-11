Donate to the Have a Heart Radiothon today

Pure Country 105.7 is proud to once again partner with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for the 20th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon!



Join us on Thursday, May 11th as we raise funds for the Women's and Children's Health Services Unit.



This year, your generous donations will be used to purchase a fetal health surveillance monitor and one infant care panda warmer.

These units enable healthcare professionals to “listen” to a baby's heart rate and observe newborns after delivery while helping to keep moms connected to their babies.

Make a donation on Thursday,

May 11th from 6am to 6pm



CALL: 250-558-1362 to speak with an operator

IN PERSON: join us at Village Green Shopping Centre

DONATE ONLINE: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon

SOCIAL MEDIA: follow us on Facebook or Instagram to spread awareness.