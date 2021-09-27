Donation to UBCO Heat men's and women's golf teams

Press release:

The UBC Okanagan department of athletics and recreation has announced a donation of $60,000 for the UBCO Heat men's and women's golf teams from GolfBC Group, which owns and operates The Okanagan Golf Club and Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club in Kelowna

The donation, which will be provided to the team over the next three years, is set to help the program take the next step in reaching the goal of becoming one the best university golf programs in the country.

In addition, the donation amount will be matched by UBC Okanagan, bringing the total amount being funneled into the golf program to $120,000.

The donation will directly impact the Heat program in a variety of capacities, including providing an increase in scholarship dollars available while also allowing for increased training and support for student-athletes.