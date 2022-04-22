Donations Reach $969,207.06 on the KGH Foundation Day of Giving

The total again, $969,207.06, as of this morning, for the KGH Foundation Day of Giving.

CEO Allison Ramchuk was on the AM1150 Early Edition.

"You know you shoot for the stars and land on the moon. We can never lose sight of the fact that generosity from year to year and person to person looks different. 900 thousand dollars from this community for this community is unbelievable."

Three anonymous famiies pledged to match your donations dollar for dollar until midnite last night.

Ramchuk says no matter what the size of the donation, every penny counts.

For more information or to donate, go to the KGH Foundation website.

