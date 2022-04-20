Door to Door Scam Warning from Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is warning residents not to be defrauded by a suspect going door-to-door collecting cash donations.

At 4:00 p.m. on April 11, 2002, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspect knocking on doors in the in the 600-block area of Denali Drive, collecting money on behalf of a cancer foundation.

The suspect identified himself as “Elia” and is described as being a 25-year-old man with an Eastern European accent, wearing a blue and yellow jacket and jeans. “The suspect was described as being pushy and was only accepting cash donations,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Before handing over your hard-earned cash, take the time to do your homework and look into whether or not the person and organization they claim to be representing, is legitimate.

In this case, the resident did the right thing by not giving the suspect any money as they felt it was suspicious. They also took the next step and called a reputable cancer foundation who confirmed they do not do any in-person fundraising.

Report suspicious persons to the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

