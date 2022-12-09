Double dose of teddy bears for Kelowna Rockets this weekend

The Kelowna Rockets will play in a pair of teddy bear toss games this weekend. They’ll be hoping to make it rain bears against the Victoria Royals on Friday night, but will try to stop the bears from coming down on Saturday night on the road against the Vancouver Giants.

Interior Health protocols require stuffed animals to be new with tags and placed in bags before being tossed onto the ice. Bags will be available at the game for fans if they need one. To learn more about the teddy bear toss click here.

Kelowna is coming off a 5-2 win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday that snapped a four-game losing streak. Gabriel Szturc was named the game’s first star after netting a pair of goals, while Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 44 saves to earn second-star honours.

Victoria hosted the Kamloops Blazers for back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Royals fell 3-0 in the first game, but came back to down the Blazers 5-2 on Wednesday ending their 12-game losing streak.

It’s a busy weekend for the Giants, they’ll travel to Kamloops for their matchup on Friday night before returning home on Saturday to host the Rockets. They’ll then head down to Seattle on Sunday evening.