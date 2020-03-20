Downtown businesses adapt

COVID-19 is prompting many Kelowna businesses to adapt in an effort to serve its customers.

Restaurants have gone to takeout or delivery only while some merchants are suggesting customers buy items on-line and deliver it to them.

Mark Burley of the Downtown Kelowna Association admits its challenging times.

"It is a shopping core. It is where people come and go out and sit out on the patio and have a coffee or a beer at some point in the day and its not happening anymore because of a term I don't like, called social distancing which is more like physical distancing."

Burley says the DKA can't tell local businesses to close there doors due to the coronavirus, something they gladly do not want the authority to do.