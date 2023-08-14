Downtown hit and run

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in downtown Vernon on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, August 11th, 2023 around 3:50 p.m., police attended a hit and run collision on 34th Street in Vernon where a man in an electric wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle. The man was crossing the road in the crosswalk at the intersection of 34th St and 28th Ave when he was struck by a vehicle travelling south-bound on 34th St. After hitting the man, the vehicle reversed, went around the injured man and continued on 34th Street. The vehicle was last seen turning westbound onto 27th Avenue. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a 4 door, black, Lexus sedan that will have obvious front-end damage. The victim, a 71-year old man, was transported to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2023-14157.