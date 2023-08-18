Downtown Kelowna Association Cancels Show N Shine on Bernard Due to Wildfires

Due to the evolving wildfire situation, the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has cancelled Show N Shine on Bernard, scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023. While this was a difficult decision to make, the health and safety of all is of utmost priority.

The fires burning in Kelowna and West Kelowna remain active and unpredictable; cancellation of the event will assist in keeping Downtown Kelowna roadways accessible to emergency crews.

An announcement to all event participants, sponsors, and vendors has been sent to make them aware of the decision. Refunds for all registration and vendor fees will be made available.

The public is encouraged to follow the direction of emergency services with respect to evacuation alerts and orders.

We thank our valued DKA Members, our event sponsors, participants, vendors, and the public for their understanding.

﻿If possible, the event will be rescheduled for a later date.