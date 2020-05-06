Downtown Kelowna Business Reopens to Stay Afloat

She had to close her business in downtown Kelowna for no less than 6 weeks due to COVID-19.



Chris Murphy opened 'Blackfish Apparel' last week saying she had no other choice, "I'm not going to go bankrupt, I'm not going there. So, I have enough loyal customers being in Kelowna my whole life, I grew up here. I just thought you know what, whatever man, come and fine me because I have to get finances going. I have bills."



Murphy says when her doors where closed, she tried selling online, "My meat of my market is probably 40, 50 and up. They don't do a lot of online shopping and they want to come in, feel it, try it, and know it fits. And you know what, if you're not sure then go home and wash them."



Murphy says, like many small businesses, she is unable to qualify for financial assistance from the federal government.