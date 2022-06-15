Downtown Parking Restrictions for Boyd's Father's Day Car Show

The Boyd Autobody & Glass Charity Car Show returns to City Park in celebration of Father’s Day. The show takes place Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m-4 p.m. Learn more about the event at bringittoboyd.com/about-the-show .

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as participants make their way into the park with their vehicles. However, lane and parking restrictions will be in effect along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street from 6-11 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic control personnel will be on site and motorists are advised to be aware of increased traffic in the area.

Parking in the first bay of the main lot at City Park will be restricted starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 to accommodate set-up. This lot will remain fully closed throughout the day on Sunday. Park visitors are advised that vehicles and vendors will be located in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and children’s playground. Accessible parking will still be available in City Park parking lot.

Shuttle service is available for eventgoers. Shuttles will run between Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) and City Park from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

Vehicle and event load-out from City Park will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 7 p.m. Parking in the main lot at City Park will reopen to the public once load-out is complete.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.