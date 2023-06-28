Downtown road closures & parking restrictions for Canada Day weekend

Canada Day celebrations are once again taking place on Saturday, July 1 in Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., with fireworks concluding the evening at 10 p.m. For complete event details, visit festivalskelowna.com.

Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Cawston Avenue to Sunset Drive from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Please note that the boat locks at Waterfront Park will also be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

The Dolphins parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Two bays of parking in the City Hall lot will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. The parking lot at Prospera Place will remain open during the event but may be accessed only from Cawston Avenue. Vehicles will be permitted to leave the Prospera Place lot via Water Street during the closure, but may only turn south toward Cawston Avenue, as the northbound lane will be barricaded. Any vehicles left on Water Street during these closures will be courtesy towed.

Visitors to Waterfront Park and the lakefront promenade are advised that set-up for the event will take place on Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. During this time, the lakefront promenade will be closed from the north end of Tugboat Beach through Rotary Marsh and Sunset Drive. Visitors may still access Waterfront Park at this time via Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking. Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as public transit, biking, walking and carpooling.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.