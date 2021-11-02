Downtown Saturday Parking Free for December

Saturday parking in downtown Kelowna will be free through December to encourage local holiday shopping.

Councillor Luke Stack brought up the idea of making downtown transit free as well.

Parking services manager Dave Duncan says, "There's a little bit of a difference in the way that transit operates and the partnerships. In our case there's six regional partners that would have to be involved in that discussion. There's a little bit of work involved, but should council provide that direction our transportation group is certainly willing to explore that possibility."

This is the 27th consecutive year council has approved the holiday promotion.