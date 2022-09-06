Dr. Knox Middle School to Expand

Students at École Dr. Knox Middle school will soon have an expanded place to learn now that funding has been approved for a 12-classroom addition.

"A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government's work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we're making life better for families in B.C.," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. "This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We're proud of the work we've done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible."

The Province has approved as much as $22.8 million for a two-storey, 12-classroom addition to École Dr. Knox Middle school, which offers educational programming for students in grades 7-9 in the fast-growing area of central Kelowna. The addition will create 300 new seats and help alleviate enrolment pressures in the district.

The Central Okanagan School District will contribute an additional $500,000 to the project. Construction will start in early 2023 with students being accommodated with on-site portables until construction is complete in the fall of 2024.

"We are pleased to see this investment in one of our key capital projects that will provide much-needed classroom space for our growing student population," said Moyra Baxter, chair, Central Okanagan Public Schools' Board of Education. "As the fastest-growing region in the country, we look forward to continued support of our long-term facilities planning to make sure we have sustainable solutions to meet the needs of students and families in the Central Okanagan."

Over the past five years, the provincial government has approved more than $162 million to improve facilities for students in the Central Okanagan School District. This includes more than $35 million for the new École H.S. Grenda Middle, more than $102 million for the new Westside Secondary school and funding for a site purchase for a future elementary school in the Wilden area. Once complete, these two school projects will add 1,800 new seats to the district.

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces, and more than 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.