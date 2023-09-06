Dragon Boat Festival set to draw thousands to Skaha Lake Park

Thousands of racers and spectators will be heading to Skaha Lake Park this weekend for the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, featuring 76 teams visiting from all over B.C. and Alberta.

Residents are invited to join in the fun, with the event open to the public, which includes food trucks, a vendors’ market and beverage garden.

This year’s event will include nearly 2,000 athletes racing on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are reminded to expect extra congestion in the area. Also, the sport court will be closed for the two days during the event to make way for the beverage garden.