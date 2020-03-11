Dragon's Den's Lane Merrifield Offers Advice for Tomorrow's Auditions

Dragon's Den producers are holding open auditions in Kelowna tomorrow.

Kelowna-based Dragon Lane Merrifield has some tips on what not to do.

"Definitely don't show up with made up facts or made up ideas. Believe it or not, the producers are looking for it, we're looking for it as investors and you end up getting found out pretty quick," Merrifield stated. "There's nothing more embarrassing than getting found out on national television."

Merrifield added it's alright to say you don't have the answer.

He's excited to see what ideas come out of Kelowna.

Although he's not allowed to watch auditions, Merrifield says he's hoping to stop by and say hello.

Auditions will be held on the sixth floor of the Inovation Centre.