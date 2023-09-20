Drain your pool without being environmentally cruel

As summer winds down, many homeowners are preparing to drain their backyard pools. Follow proper pool drainage procedures this and every season to help protect Okanagan Lake, our drinking water source.

When draining pools, hot tubs or backyard water features at any time of the year, residents should:

· Drain onto a dry area on their property over a long period of time, ensuring water stays on the property

· Discharge the water at a low flow rate

· Stop draining if it starts raining or the ground becomes saturated

· Dechlorinate water before draining to ensure that no chlorine remains

· Never drain water directly into Okanagan Lake

· Always drain saltwater pool water directly into the sanitary sewer system, and never into the storm water collection system

Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the City's Water Quality department at 250-469-8887 before draining their pool or hot tub. Improper discharge of contaminated water can result in a fine of up to $2,000.