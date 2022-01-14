Drive-thru drug bust

A big drug bust for the Kelowna RCMP.

Back in late November they began an investigation into a drug trafficking operation occurring at a hotel on Highway 33.

Officers learned the suspect was trafficking drugs out of his hotel room.

The suspect was operating a drive-thru of sorts where in some instances, customers would drive up to the room, remain in their vehicle, and the suspect would sell them drugs through their car window.

Then on December 31st they executed a search warrant on the hotel room. Officers seized 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ounces of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, and $4100.00 in cash. Officers also seized a loaded handgun during the search.

“The amount of fentanyl seized during this investigation equates to over 500 lethal doses,” states Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of the Kelowna RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on scene.