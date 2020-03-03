Driver in dump truck crash may have suffered medical emergency

RCMP believe that the driver of a dump truck may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel prior to leaving the roadway Monday morning in Kelowna.

On March 2, 2020 just after 9:00 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Glenmore Road North near Snowsell Street South. Witnesses told police that the dump truck operator failed to negotiate a turn, and subsequently collided with the barriers along the side of the road, before coming to a final stop in the front yard of a residence.

The dump truck driver, a 60-year-old Central Okanagan man, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby who started CPR. He was rushed from the scene to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. His current condition is unknown at this time.

“We would like to thank all the good Samaritans who helped this driver today,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “It is incredibly fortunate that no one else was injured when the truck went off the roadway.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.