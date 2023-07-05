Driver of luxury sports car arrested after wreck in front of Elks Stadium

On June 30, 2023 just before 5:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to Recreation Ave at Richter St for a multiple vehicle collision, including a grey 2023 Ferrari SF90 luxury sports car.

Several officers attended the location including Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services, and determined that the luxury sports car was travelling east on Recreation Ave and is believed to have struck three parked vehicles. The driver of the luxury sports car was arrested and later released pending charges for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Breath Screening Demand.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP are seeking any dash cam or cell phone video of the incident if available. Please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-37044 if you witnessed this event and/or have any video evidence.