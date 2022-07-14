Drivers Ticketed at Crash Scene

RCMP officers caught and charged three drivers who were using their cell phone while driving through an accident scene in Spallumcheen on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers along with other emergency personnel responded to a fatal collision on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen. While at the scene, officers observed several drivers using their cell phones to record or take pictures of the crash scene as they drove by. Three drivers were stopped and issued $368 violation tickets for using an electronic device while driving . One of those drivers was also sanctioned for failing to obey a peace officer’s direction.



It’s frustrating to have to deal with this; it’s unsafe and there’s absolutely no excuse for it, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. First responders are at these scenes trying to help people, and we need your help so we can do our work safely. We don’t need anyone getting seriously injured or killed because someone wants to take a picture. It's an emergency scene and not a photo op so leave the phone alone. Drive safely, keep your hands on the wheel, and pay attention to the road in front of you.