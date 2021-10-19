Get ready to drop, cover, and hold on this Thursday for the Great BC Shake Out.

Seismologist John Cassidy says BC, specifically the coast, is the most seismically active province in Canada.

"By the time you get into the Okanagan things have dropped off substantially. There's still earthquake hazards and it would be sort of middle of the range of earthquake hazard in Canada. The lowest hazard would be in Manitoba and Saskatchewan where earthquakes rarely occur."

Cassidy notes it's important to hold on because furniture can move during a quake and count to 30 when the shaking stops before getting up.

Cassidy says BC's last big quake was in 2012 off Haida Gwaii, triggering landslides and a tsunami. He says BC might be overdue for one. "On average, if we look back over about 120 years of recording earthquakes, what we're looking at is every decade or so we're looking at a damaging earthquake."

The earthquake drill takes place at 10:21 AM on October 21st. Learn more at ShakeOutBC.ca.