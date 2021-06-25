Drop-in and get that first dose

Interior Health is offering drop-in service for anyone who wants their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination as the #journey2immunity campaign continues to accelerate throughout the region.

Over 735,000 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the region and now any vaccination clinic can accommodate drop-in service if someone wants their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“As of today, any clinic is ready to welcome someone who wants to drop-in for their first dose of vaccine,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“No appointments are necessary. That includes youth and families; anyone 12 and older is welcome to drop-in for their first dose when it’s convenient for them.”

For anyone uncomfortable with needles, or youth who may prefer a more comfortable setting, special arrangements are available to make the vaccination more positive and inviting.

“Our clinics have even created options to support people who might be frightened or nervous,” added Brown. “This is a great option for youth, we can make sure their experience is as relaxed and supported as possible.”