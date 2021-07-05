iHeartRadio

Drop-in clinic in West Kelowna

interior-health-authority_logo_201805281904393

Interior Health is hosting a drop-in clinic in West Kelowna this Wednesday to Friday. 

It's for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

It will take place at George Pringle Elementary, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

